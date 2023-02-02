General

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to sit for talks with other political parties in view of the election of the Vice-Chairperson of the National Assembly (NA).

A meeting of the executive committee of NC parliamentary today agreed to hold discussions and consultation with the parties in the opposition alliance and others in the ruling alliance as well in regard with the election, according to NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak.

The meeting that took place at Deuba’s Dhumbarahi-based residence decided to hold talks with the parties in the opposition alliance: the CPN (Unified Socialist), Loktantrik Samajbadi Party and the Rastriya Janamorcha.

The election of the Vice-Chair of the upper house is scheduled to take place on coming February 6.

As briefed by Lekhak, the NC is holding its parliamentary party meeting at 1:00 pm on February 9 at the Lh0tse Hall of the parliament building in New Baneshwor.

In addition to this, the party is internally preparing for the election of the President scheduled for coming March 9.

Source: National News Agency Nepal