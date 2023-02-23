General

The resignation tendered by Nepal Police's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ashok Singh has been endorsed today.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who also holds the portfolio of Home Ministry, endorsed his resignation. Singh had submitted his resignation to the Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Before resigning, DIG Singh was working as the Chief of the Sudurpaschim Police Office. He reportedly resigned after a complaint was filed before the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority taking over his date of birth.

Source: National News Agency Nepal