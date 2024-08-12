Editors’ Council demands withdrawal of cases against journos

Editors’ Council has demanded withdrawal of all cases filed against journalists centering the recent students’ movement and all other cases under different acts especially in Cyber Security Act or previously Digital Security Act for harassing them.

The council made the demand in a meeting at Daily Star office on Saturday with its Editor and Editors’ Council President Mahfuz Anam in the chair, said a press release today.

The council leaders said they don’t support the attack and destruction of offices of newspaper and television channels.

The Editors’ Council called for shunning flattery journalism against principles and professionalism.

It said the previous government took various steps to gag and control the freedom of expression, innovativeness and independent newspaper industry.

The previous government took initiatives to formulate some acts including data protection act (draft), 2022, digital, social media and OTT regulation 2021 (draft), Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Act 2022 (draft), N

ational Online Mass Media Policy 2017, The Press Council (Amendment) Act 2022 (draft), it said.

The council demanded immediate cancellation of those special laws.

Efforts of imposing prohibition on providing government and private advertisements in newspapers should be stopped, said the council.

It demanded that all activities of the government institution Department of Films and Publications (DFP) should be transparent and open while Press Council should be turned into an effective institution through its reform.

Editors’ Council called for removing barriers to independent journalism.

Ittefaq editor Tasmima Hossain, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, New Age Editor and Editors’ Council Senior Vice-President Nurul Kabir, Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, Bonik Barta and Editors’ Council General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Dhaka Tribune Editor and Editors’ Council Joint Secretary Zafar Sobhan, Naya Diganta Editor Alamgir Mohiuddin, Samakal Editor Alamgir Hossain,

Desh Rupantor Editor Mostafa Mamun, Protidiner Bangladesh Mustafiz Shafi and Sangbad Executive Editor Shahriar Karim were present in the meeting.

Dainik Purbokone Editor Dr M Ramiz Uddin Chowdhury and Suprobhat Bangladesh Editor Rusho Mahmud also joined it virtually.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha