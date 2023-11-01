General
Politics
Ex-MP Henry, husband put on 5-day fresh remand
A court in Sirajganj on Wednesday placed ex-MP of Sirajganj-2 Jannat Ara Henry and her husband Md Labu Talukdar, former chairman of Sirajganj Zila Parishad,
Education
November 2024 Video Game Releases: Must-Play Titles You Don’t Want to Miss
November 2024 is packed with exciting video game releases that will thrill gamers of all genres. As the year draws to a close, this month
BSA to host three-day Lalon Festival starting tomorrow
Marking the 134th death anniversary of Bangladesh’s most revered philosophical figures and mystic poet Fakir Lalon Shah on October 17, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) is
New AI scam targets Gmail users with fake account recovery requests
A sophisticated AI-driven scam is now targeting Gmail users, aiming to steal personal data by tricking individuals into approving fraudulent account recovery requests.
The scam,
Medical
Entertainment
Seven singer-songwriters to perform at ‘Gaanwalader Gaan’ concert
Featuring a unique amalgamation of seven renowned and popular singer-songwriters in recent times, a special concert titled “Gaanwalader Gaan” will be held at the Bangladesh
Amazon Prime Originals List for November 2024: Exclusive Shows, Films and Web Series
Amazon Prime Video, a great global OTT platform, elevates entertainment with its signature blend of captivating and diverse storytelling. Like every month, the November 2024
Pakistani superstar Atif Aslam to return to Bangladesh for concert in November
Fans of Atif Aslam, one of the subcontinent’s most beloved music icons, are in for a treat as the Pakistani superstar is set to return
Former lawmaker-singer Momotaz shares song on Facebook from undisclosed location
After almost a three-month hiatus from the public sphere, former Awami League lawmaker and Member of Parliament Momotaz Begom posted a Facebook video on Sunday
Festivity grips Chattogram as Durga Puja kicks off
Devotees from the Hindu community thronged various puja mandaps in the port city on Thursday, marking the first day (Mahasaptami) of Durga Puja celebrations and
Ratan Tata: A life of achievements and unfulfilled love stories
Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and philanthropist, passed away at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86, following a prolonged
Durga Puja celebrations in Dhaka draw crowds amid tight security measures
Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, kicked off on Wednesday with vibrant celebrations at puja mandaps throughout Dhaka. As devotees