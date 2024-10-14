Pakistani superstar Atif Aslam to return to Bangladesh for concert in November



Fans of Atif Aslam, one of the subcontinent’s most beloved music icons, are in for a treat as the Pakistani superstar is set to return to Bangladesh for a highly anticipated concert this November.

Known for his soulful tracks and Bollywood chart-toppers, Atif will perform at the “Oraimo Spacebuds Z Presents Magical Night 2.0 Powered by foodi!” concert, scheduled for November 29 at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.

The announcement was made by event organizers Triple Time Communications via Facebook, sending waves of excitement among fans eagerly awaiting his return. Atif last performed in Dhaka in April at the Bashundhara Sports Complex, where he shared the stage with local talents such as Ahmed Hasan Sunny, Kaaktaal, Firoze Jong, and Carnival.

In addition to Atif Aslam, the November concert will feature three other major artists, with speculation among fans pointing to Bangladeshi favorites Tahsan and the Kaaktaal band, as well as Pakistani artist Abdul Hannan. The full lineup will be revealed soon, according

to organizers.

Ticket details are expected to be shared in the coming days.

Atif first rose to fame as a co-founder of the band Jal alongside Goher Mumtaz in 2002. Since then, he has carved out an impressive solo career, releasing his debut album “Jal Pari” in 2004. He made his Bollywood debut the following year with the film “Zeher,” which launched his prolific playback career in both India and Pakistan. His performances for Coke Studio Pakistan-especially the iconic “Tajdar-e-Haram”-remain fan favorites worldwide.

Atif Aslam is cherished by fans for his ability to sing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Persian, and Pashto. His chart-topping hits include “Woh Lamhe,” “Aadat,” “Pehli Nazar Mein,” “Tu Jaane Na,” “Tera Hone Laga Hoon,” “Jeena Jeena,” and “Tere Bin.”

