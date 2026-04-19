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Woman Dies After House Wall Collapses in Siraha


Siraha: A woman died when a house wall collapsed on Saturday evening in Siraha. The deceased has been identified as Kisunbati Yadav, 60, of Sakhuwannkarkatti rural municipality-2.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the incident took place when a house wall collapsed on her due to a storm that occurred on Saturday evening. She died on the spot in the incident, said Spokesperson at the District Police Office, Ramesh Bahadur Pal.

Similarly, normal life was affected due to the storm in different districts of Madhes Province on Saturday. Police shared that the collection of details regarding the loss and damage caused by the storm at different places is underway.

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