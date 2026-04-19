RSP Schedules District Convention to Commence April 28



Kathmandu: The Rastriya Swatantra Party has announced its plan to initiate a district convention starting from April 28. RSP Spokesperson Manish Jha disclosed the decision following a secretariat meeting held at the party’s central office in Banasthali. The meeting resolved to delegate responsibilities to proportionally elected Members of Parliament in constituencies lacking directly elected MPs.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the party is gearing up to finalize and approve the list of districts and constituencies during the central committee meeting scheduled for Monday. The secretariat has outlined the agenda for this meeting, which will commence with a briefing on the party’s recent activities. Central committee members are expected to present reports, with each member allocated a two-minute slot for their presentation.





The meeting’s agenda will also cover several critical topics, including the nomination process for central committee office bearers, the drafting of general convention procedures, and proposed amendments to the party’s statute. Additionally, discussions will focus on forming candidate clubs, inviting applications for the forthcoming local level elections, and addressing the voting rights of Nepali citizens residing abroad.

