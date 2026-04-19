RSP Central Committee Convenes Meeting to Discuss Key Agendas



Kathmandu: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is set to hold its central committee meeting on Monday at the party’s central office at 3:00 pm. Party spokesperson Manish Jha confirmed the timing and venue of the meeting.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting has been convened following directions from party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, who has instructed all central members to attend the session. The agenda includes critical discussions on the organizational responsibilities of the House of Representatives members, technical assistance, and levy.





Ahead of the central committee meeting, RSP is organizing a secretariat meeting today at 3:30 pm. This preparatory meeting aims to finalize the agenda for the main session. Key topics for discussion include the formation of various commissions, the work procedure for district conventions, the advisory council, and the federal leadership forum. Additionally, nominations for departmental positions and the formation of a draft committee for the general convention are expected to be addressed.

