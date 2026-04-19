Red Panda-Tahr International Conference Ends with Seven-Point Declaration



Diktel: The ‘Biodiversity and Red Panda-Tahr International Conference 2083’ concluded in Diktel bazaar on Sunday, culminating in a comprehensive seven-point Diktel Declaration. This significant gathering commenced on Friday with the primary goals of conserving wildlife at risk of extinction and promoting tourism in the region.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the declaration paper emphasized several key areas: biodiversity conservation, the promotion of nature-based livelihoods and employment, sustainable development, eco-tourism enhancement, human-wildlife conflict management, and a commitment to strengthening both local and international cooperation. The three-day conference saw the formulation of the Diktel declaration, underscoring the commitment to implement participatory programs that integrate traditional practices with scientific knowledge and international experiences.





Mayor Tirtharaj Bhattarai of Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadi Municipality highlighted the successful execution of the conference, marking it as a pioneering event held in partnership with various agencies. The conference received support from several federal and provincial government bodies and academic institutions, ensuring its success.





Participants from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the USA, Australia, and Germany enriched the event with their presence. Experts and representatives from these countries presented ten working papers, focusing on biodiversity conservation, the formulation of long-term plans, identifying priority areas and issues, and affirming national and international commitments to biodiversity.





A notable highlight of the conference was the display of artworks featuring red pandas and tahrs, crafted using bamboo wicks, which attracted significant attention from attendees.

