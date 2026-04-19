Nepal Red Cross Society Announces Comprehensive Election Schedule



Kathmandu: Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) has published the election schedule for all four levels. The society has published the election schedule for municipalities, districts, provinces, and the center.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the society’s general secretary, Min Bahadur Malla, stated that the election of the central working committee is scheduled for Asad 24 and 25. The society has also planned the election of municipal branch committees across the country from Baisakh 26 to Jestha 4 in the first phase. Additionally, the schedule for the election of district branch committees on Jestha 15 and all seven provincial committees on Asad 2 has been released.





The Nepal Red Cross Society has published the election schedule for the election of municipal branches, districts, provinces, and central committees at all municipal levels, in accordance with the organization’s Statute 2020 BS and Election Regulations, 2049 BS, said general secretary Malla.





The government had formed a central ad hoc committee under the leadership of Binod Kumar Sharma in the society, assigning the task of holding elections to the municipalities, districts, provinces, and the center.

