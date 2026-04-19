Nepal Secures First Victory in ICC Women’s T20 Challenge Trophy



Nepal: Nepal has defeated Italy to register its first win in the ICC Women’s Twenty20 Challenge Trophy being held in Rwanda.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Nepal defeated Italy by 50 runs in the match played at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium today. Chasing a target of 113 runs set by Nepal, Italy were all out for 62 runs in 18.4 overs. Italy’s Chathurika Mahamalage scored 22 runs and Pasindi Kanankege added 12 runs, the only two batswomen to reach double figures.





For Nepal, Rubina Chhetri took four wickets, Kabita Kunwar took two, and Manisha Upadhyaya, Riya Sharma, and Rachana Chaudhary took one wicket each. Earlier, Nepal batted first to score 112 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Vice-captain Pooja Mahato scored the highest score of 48 runs for Nepal. Similarly, Samjhana Khadka scored 16 runs, Bindu Rawal scored 15, and captain Indu Verma scored 10 runs.





Italy’s Emilia Bartram took three wickets. In the first match on Saturday, Nepal lost to the United States of America by 44 runs.

