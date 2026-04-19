Dissemination of Misleading Contents Doesn’t Serve FoE Spirit: Minister Timilsina



Nuwakot: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Bikram Timilsina, has urged media and social media users not to disseminate or promote misleading and irresponsible contents. Such practices go against the spirit of freedom of expression (FoE), he said.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Minister, speaking at a press meet held at Battar of Bidur Municipality, emphasized the importance of responsible media practices and self-regulation. He called on media professionals to adhere to existing laws and code of conduct, highlighting the role of the media as one of the vital pillars of the state.





The Minister noted that addressing the spread of misleading and irresponsible content cannot rely solely on legal measures. He stressed the importance of self-regulation and compliance with the code of conduct, urging the media to conduct a multidimensional analysis of its impact on society.





Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Dr. Timilsina pledged to promote full press freedom and support professional journalism. He mentioned new provisions in the advertisement policy designed to enhance transparency in advertising and the publication and broadcasting of information. These measures also aim to maintain austerity and promote state-owned media.





Dr. Timilsina claimed that the government’s practice of disseminating official information through state-owned media is linked to transparency. He acknowledged that the government cannot be strengthened unless the media itself is robust and reiterated the government’s commitment to preventing the potential misuse of resources funded by taxpayers.

