Hotel Entrepreneurs Contribute to Economic Development: General Secretary Ghimire



Kathmandu: General Secretary of the Nepali Congress, Gururaj Ghimire, has emphasized the significant roles hotel entrepreneurs play in boosting the nation’s economy. At a programme organized by the Nepal Democratic Hotel Entrepreneurs’ Association, Ghimire stated that supporting hotel entrepreneurs is essential for thriving business and economic growth. He mentioned that political leaders and cadres need to engage in running businesses to manage their livelihoods effectively.





According to National News Agency Nepal, General Secretary Ghimire also called for cooperation from the Association to link party leaders and cadres with entrepreneurship opportunities. He urged party members to focus on achieving more victories in the upcoming local and provincial elections. Additionally, Ghimire highlighted the party’s stance on allowing lateral entry to select capable individuals for party organization roles.





Joint General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Bagmati Province, Bahadur Singh Lama, also praised the contribution of hotel entrepreneurs to business and economic development. Lama noted that without business, politics and social service would be unsustainable.





During the programme, RSS reporter Achyut Regmi was honored for his exemplary reporting in the development and tourism sectors.

