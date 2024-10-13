Dengue: 4 more die, 660 hospitalised in 24hrs



Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 214 this year.

During the period, 660 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 207 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 121 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Among the recent fatalities, two were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), while one occurred in each of the DNCC and Khulna division.

Some 3,610 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 42,470 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record, with 321,179 cases recorded.

Source: United News of Bangladesh