President to offer tika to general public from 3:30pm today



Kathmandu: President Ram Chandra Paudel is offering tika to the general public on the occasion of the Bada Dashain today. President Paudel is scheduled to offer the tika and jamara to the public at his residence, Shital Niwas, from 3:30pm today.

Anyone willing to receive the tika can visit President’s residence, Shital Niwas from 3:30am to 5:00pm, according to the President’s Office.

Meanwhile, the President is scheduled to offer the tika to the VVIPs and VIPs from 3:00pm to 3:30pm.

The President’s Office informed that dignitaries including lawmakers, deputy prime minister, province chief, ministers, justices, and officials from the constitutional bodies would be receiving the tika and jamara from the Head of the State. Even the civil servants, Nepali Army and Nepal Police persons would receive the tika.

Meanwhile, President Paudel is receiving the tika from his elder brother Dundiraj Paudel aged 94 on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami today.

He will be receiving tika, jamara, prasad and blessing from t

he elder brother.

On the same occasion, the Head of the State will take tika and jamara from gurus.

He is being offered the tika at the auspicious hour of 11:36am.

After he receives the tika, President Paudel will also offer the tika to his family members including the first lady Sabita Paudel, according to President’s personal secretariat.

Source: National News Agency RSS