Former Chair of Council of Ministers Regmi calls for not making Dashain celebrations extravagant



Kathmandu: Former Chair of the Council of Ministers, Khil Raj Regmi, has extended best wishes to Nepalis at home and abroad on the occasion of the Dashain festival.

In his message of the best wishes today, the former Chief Justice urged one and all to celebrate the festival within their means, instead of promoting extravagance that can lead to economic burdens.

The Bijayadashami festival carries significant values and reflects the essence of Nepali customs and culture. It is also a time for family bonding and reunions and enhancing social goodwill, he said.

On the occasion, Regmi also stressed that the government and the entire nation should be sensitive for relief and the rehabilitation of the survivors of recent flooding and landslides brought by the monsoon rains on the eve of the Dashain festival. He added that political stability, willpower, innovative thinking, and integrity are essential for achieving development and prosperity.

