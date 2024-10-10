Petrobangla, Titas dismiss news on new gas connections as ‘baseless rumor’



Petrobangla and its subordinate body, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, have strongly refuted recent claims circulating in the media and social platforms about new gas connections and increased gas supply to residential households, labeling the news as ‘baseless and a rumor.’

In separate press releases, they clarified that, as per government policy, new gas connections and increases in sanctioned gas load for residential use remain suspended. The news published in some media outlets or on social media about new gas connections or load increases for households is completely false and unfounded, they said.

Both Petrobangla and Titas Gas also warned the public to stay vigilant, noting that fraudsters are misleading citizens with false claims. They advised the public not to fall victim to such misinformation.

The organizations emphasized that the official stance on residential gas connections has not changed an

d urged people to verify any information from credible sources before taking any action.

Source: United News of Bangladesh