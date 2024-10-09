Hatiyagola food depot in Sankhusabha sees short of rice for past 15 months



The Hatiagola Food Depot located in the remote northern area of the district has seen shortage of rice.

Locals have been deprived of accessing subsidized rice with the annual food quota limiting to 500 quintals.

There has been a short of rice in the food depot for the last 15 months. The Food Management and Trade Company said it has not been able to supply subsidized rice due to lack of timely completion of administrative process.

Bhotkhola rural municipality chair Wangchhedar Bhote said there has been a shortage of rice in Hatiagola food depot since last year.

He complained that although the District Administration Office had approached the Provincial Food Management and Trade Company Biratnagar and the Central Office, Kathmandu, in writing, the supply of rice to the Hatiagola food depot was not made even during the festive season.

There is a shortage of rice in the depot, Bhote said, adding the closure of border transit point in Kimathankana due to landslide in China has caused more problems to the pe

ople of Bhotkhola.

Most of the people of Bhotkhola rural municipality have been relying on the border Chinese markets for daily necessities including food.

Vehicular movement has been banned there since September 28 due to landslide in Changa, China.

A quota of 1,500 quintals has been stipulated for the district headquarters Khandbari and 500 quintals in Bhotkhola in the northern region

Source: National News Agency RSS