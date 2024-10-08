RAB to comply with laws in future: DG



Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) AKM Shahidur Rahman today said the force would perform its professional duties within the legal framework.

“RAB would strictly comply with the existing laws and human rights while performing their professional duties,” he said.

He was exchanging views with the leaders of Crime Reporters’ Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) at RAB Headquarters here.

The RAB chief said that it is possible to maintain the law and order and check crimes such as militancy by working with the legal frameworks.

He, however, pledged that RAB would never engage in any incidents of enforced disappearance and vowed to take tougher legal action against any such move by any force member.

Shahidur said they would extend help to the commission to inquire the incidents of enforced disappearance.

About Durga Puja security, he said they would deploy maximum strength to ensure security during the Durga Puja of Hindu Community starting from October 9.

He said there was no security concern

this year around the Durga Puja.

CRAB President Kamruzzaman Khan, General Secretary Sirajul Islam, Organizing Secretary Shahidul Islam Raji, Office Secretary Kamal Hossain Talukder, executive members Ali Azam and Sheikh Kalimullah, were present, among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha