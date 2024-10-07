Mustang and Dolpa being linked to road network



A 75-km route of the road linking Mustang of Gandaki and Dolpa of Karnali province has been opened.

The road is considered important for the internal trade, tourism development and convenience of the locals in the mountainous districts of the two provinces.

Chair of Varagung Muktikshetra Rural Municipality, Rinjin Namgyal Gurung said the work of opening the road connecting Varagung Muktikshetra of Mustang and Charka Tangsong Rural Municipality of Dolpa under the Manang-Mustang-Dolpa-Jumla road project of the federal government has reached the final stage.

A 40-km road from Jomsom to Eklebhatti, Pakling, Falek, Sangta and an additional 35 km from Sangta to Dolpa border via Yakkharka has been opened, he said.

It is necessary to upgrade 20 kilometers of roads and construct motorable bridges in four places for regular and smooth operation of traffic on this road.

Saying that the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development and Transport Management has allocated Rs 8.5 million in the current fiscal year f

or the construction of bailey bridge at Sukusamba on the border of Dolpa, Chai Gurung said that a proposal has been made for the government to construct three more bailey bridges or motorable bridges and upgrade the roads in risky areas for regular transport operation.

The government had initiated the construction of a road connecting Manang-Mustang of Gandaki province and Dolpa-Mugu of Karnali province from the fiscal year 2075÷76 BS.

According to the Road Division Office, Baglung, 56.5-km of road has been opened from Pakling with an investment of Rs 220 million. A road had already been constructed from Dolpa to the border of Mustang.

It will be so far the shortest route to connect Dolpa with the federal capital, Kathmandu.

Ward member Tshering Pasang Gurung, also a resident of Sangta, said tourists have started coming to visit Sangta and Yakkharka after the construction of the road.

