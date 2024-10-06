nepalnewsgazette

Sunday’s Foreign Exchange Rates


Movements in the exchange rate influence the decisions of individuals, businesses and the government.

Collectively, these decisions impact economic activity, inflation and the balance of payments.

Exchange rates can be measured in various ways, each providing different insights into the currency’s value and its effects on the economy.

Below are today’s (Sunday’s) foreign currency exchange rates:

Currency Buy (Tk) Sell (Tk)

US Dollar 119.00 120.00

Euro 129.52 133.93

British Pound 154.77 158.78

Japanese Yen 0.79 0.81

Singapore Dollar 90.45 93.52

UAE Dirham 32.39 32.68

Australian Dollar 80.17 82.27

Swiss Franc 137.52 141.03

Saudi Riyal 31.67 31.96

Chinese Yuan 16.81 17.24

Indian Rupee 1.40 1.44

Please note that exchange rates are subject to change at any time depending on market conditions and fluctuations.

Source:United News of Bangladesh

