Light to moderate rainfall in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki



Kathmandu: The weather this morning is generally cloudy in eastern parts and partly cloudy in the rest of the hilly areas of Koshi, Madhes and Bagmati Provinces. Likewise, the weather is mostly clear in the rest of the country.

Light rainfall is also taking place in few places of Koshi. This is due to the influence of monsoon winds that are still active in the country, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

This afternoon, the weather will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, and mainly clear in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and one or two places in the rest of the provinces.

Later tonight, the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and on

e or two places in the remaining provinces, adds the Department.

Source: National News Agency RSS