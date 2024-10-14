Cancer survivors call for mental health support, more hospitals in Bangladesh



Mental health support plays a critical role in helping cancer patients cope with the emotional burden of the disease, according to cancer experts and survivors.

They came up with the demand at a seminar organised by Centre for Cancer Care Foundation (CCCF) in Dhaka on Monday on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

The seminar emphasised the urgent need to integrate mental health services into cancer treatment in Bangladesh, where the availability of care remains alarmingly low.

A number of cancer survivors shared their shocking personal stories at the event.

Mohammad Pratik, a cancer survivor, shared how his diagnosis deeply affected him emotionally.

“When the doctor informed me of my condition, it felt like the world was collapsing around me,” he recalled, emphasising that psychological support during these critical moments can offer much-needed courage and inspiration for patients grappling with their diagnosis.

Nasrin Banu, a breast cancer survivor who has battled the disease for 15 years, also h

ighlighted the significance of comprehensive care.

“In our country, cancer treatment should cover all angles – prevention, early diagnosis, and ongoing care. But beyond treatment, counseling is extremely important. We need to look at mental health as part of the whole process,” she added.

At the seminar, CCCF president and cancer survivor Roksana Afroz highlighted the dire state of cancer care facilities in Bangladesh.

With only 14 of the 36 government hospitals offering cancer treatment services, the system is overwhelmed by the rising number of cases.

Roksana pointed out, ‘Around 1.5 million people in the country are currently battling cancer, and around 150,000 new cases emerge each year. Sadly, more than 100,000 die annually.’

She went on to say that a lack of doctors, nurses, and modern equipment has compounded the challenges.

‘Many cancer patients are diagnosed too late, reducing their chances of survival. Early detection is key, but low public awareness about warning signs and a shortage of facil

ities delay diagnosis and treatment,” she told her audience.

As cancer treatment advances, patients and doctors push back against drugs’ harsh side effects

Although Bangladesh has only 20 cancer hospitals – far below the 170 required by World Health Organization standards – there is some hope for progress.

The government is constructing comprehensive cancer hospitals in eight divisional cities and private institutions like the Ahsanullah Mission Cancer Hospital and Prashashthya Hospital are expanding services.

A Call for Mental Health Services

The CCCF proposed a series of recommendations to improve mental health services in cancer care, starting with the integration of counseling into every stage of treatment.

Mental health services should be available not only to patients but also to their families, who often bear the emotional strain alongside their loved ones.

The CCCF also suggested that volunteer teams be trained to provide community-based mental health support. “We need to engage local youth and

provide them with proper training. These teams could serve as an essential bridge between the community and formal care providers,’ Roksana said.

The foundation also called for hospitals treating cancer patients to employ professional counselors and establish dedicated departments for mental health services.

“We also need to invest in training programs for students so that they can offer initial mental health support,” added Roksana. Certification could be given to students who serve for a year, helping build a sustainable support system.

Addressing the Gaps

Non-profit organisations can play a pivotal role in bridging the mental health care gap, but they need institutional support to develop their services.

Roksana urged partnerships with organisations like the National Mental Health Institute and the University of Dhaka’s Psychology Department to offer training for counselors.

Other suggestions included the development of mental health apps for cancer patients and the creation of a national cancer fund

to alleviate the financial burden of prolonged treatments.

Hope for the Future

While the road ahead is long, the CCCF remains optimistic about the future of cancer care in Bangladesh.

The organisation is advocating for the formation of a national forum dedicated to mental health services for cancer patients and pushing for collaboration with international experts.

As more cancer hospitals are constructed and mental health services are integrated into care plans, survivors like Pratik, Nasrin, and Roksana hope that future patients will have access to the support they need to fight both the physical and emotional tolls of cancer.

