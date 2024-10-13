Former lawmaker-singer Momotaz shares song on Facebook from undisclosed location



After almost a three-month hiatus from the public sphere, former Awami League lawmaker and Member of Parliament Momotaz Begom posted a Facebook video on Sunday (October 13), singing a folk song from an undisclosed location.

The former MP was seen casually sitting on a bed and singing the song ‘Amar Haat Bandhibi’ posted on her verified Facebook page on Sunday evening.

The singer, revered by many of her fans as the ‘Folk Queen’ of Bangladesh, did not say anything from where she has recorded and posted the video.

Meanwhile, after discovering Momotaz on Facebook after a long time, her fans and followers stormed the post; however, most of the reactions and comments have been negative.

As of the writing of this report, the post has received more than 17 thousand reactions, more than 3 thousand comments and almost 500 shares.

In 2008, Momotaz was nominated as a member of the reserved women’s seat of the Ninth Parliament. In 2018, she was elected from the Manikganj-2 constituency in the 11th National Parliament

election but lost the same seat in the 12th National Parliament election this year.

Following the ouster of the previous regime by the student-led mass uprising, the top leaders of the ousted Awami League and the Ministers and MPs of the party-led government went into hiding. While some have been arrested, some have migrated abroad and some went into hiding within the country.

After the fall of the dethroned government, there was no trace of Momotaz, the former member of parliament from the Manikganj-2 constituency. The mystery is yet to be solved whether she is in the country, or has moved abroad.

Source: United News of Bangladesh