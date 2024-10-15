AL leader arrested in city over murder during mass upsurge



Police arrested an Awami League leader on Monday night in connection with the killing of Faizul Islam Rajon during the mass uprising in Mirpur.

The arrestee was Mohammad Shah Alam, AL joint secretary of Ward No. 93 of Mirpur.

A case was filed at the Mirpur Model Police Station on August 16, following Rajon’s murder at Mirpur-10.

According to the case details, on July 19, Awami League leaders and activists opened fire indiscriminately on students and others protesting in front of the Mirpur-10 fire service station as part of the movement, leaving Rajon wounded. He was declared dead at Dr. Azmal Hospital.

Source: United News of Bangladesh