Federal Socialism Emerges as Nepal’s Path to Inclusive Governance



Kathmandu: Federal Socialism has emerged as a significant ideological framework in Nepal, advocating a synthesis of socialism with a federal political system tailored to meet the needs of the country’s diverse ethnic, social, and cultural landscape. This governance model aims to build a strong inclusive state and promote national unity while addressing historical exclusions.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Federal Socialism has gained traction since 2012, following the dissolution of Nepal’s first Constituent Assembly. The model was developed in response to debates on federal restructuring, post-conflict inclusion efforts, and the need for a system that combines socialism with federalism. The ideology has been formally institutionalized by the People’s Socialist Party and has influenced discussions on federal reform and inclusive governance.

The adoption of Federal Socialism marks a turning point in Nepal’s political evolution. It advocates identity-based federalism to address deep-rooted exclusion

s and centralization issues. The ideology was formally endorsed in June 2025 during the People’s Socialist Party’s First Federal Council Meeting in Lalitpur, solidifying its position as a guiding principle for addressing structural inequalities and contemporary challenges.

Federal Socialism emphasizes the emancipation of communities from class, nationality, regional, gender-based, or cultural exploitation. It envisions a state that ensures social security and equitable resource distribution, advocating for a transformative model that responds to both global capitalism and domestic socioeconomic disparities. The ideology draws from dialectical and historical materialism, Marxism, and global socialist experiences, integrating these into Nepal’s specific socio-cultural context.

The program outlines key elements such as identity-based federalism, socialist economic orientation, participatory democracy, socio-economic justice, and ecological protection. Additionally, it promotes a socialist market economy, a dir

ectly elected executive, and a fully proportional parliament to enhance accountability and reduce centralization.

Federal Socialism seeks to address Nepal’s historical inequalities while responding to contemporary global challenges. By integrating federal governance with political transformation, it offers a framework to guide Nepal’s political and economic trajectory in the coming years.