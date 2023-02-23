General

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Bishnu Prasad Poudel, today left here for India to take part in the First G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.

The event is to be held on February 24 and 25 under India's Presidency in Bangalore officially known as Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Finance Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts from various nations including India on the sidelines of the gathering. He is accompanied by Shree Krishna Nepal, chief of International Economic Cooperation Coordination Division, Ministry of Finance.

Though Nepal is not the G-20 member, it is attending the gathering as an invitee when India is taking its presidency.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the USA are the members in the Group of Twenty (G20).

The Minister is scheduled to return home on February 25, according to the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal