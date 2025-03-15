Minister Gurung Expresses Grief Over Mayor’s Spouse’s Demise



Bhimad: Minister for Communications and Information Technology and government spokesperson, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has expressed condolence to the family of Mayor at Bhimad municipality, Mekh Bahadur Thapa, who lost his spouse recently. Minister Gurung reached Thapa’s residence to express grief and extend condolences to the bereaved family members on Saturday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Thapa’s spouse, Bhobi Maya Thapa, aged 56, died last Saturday while undergoing treatment for kidney disease. The late Thapa was a member of CPN UML Tanahu district committee. On the occasion, Minister Gurung commented that Thapa’s demise caused an irreparable loss to the party.





Together with Minister Gurung to visit the bereaved family were Hari Raj Kandel, district chair of UML, and former member of Gandaki Province committee of the party, Bishnu Bhakta Sigdel, among others.

