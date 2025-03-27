Nepal Placed in Group ‘F’ for 2026 Women’s Asian Cup Qualification



Kathmandu: Nepal has been placed in group ‘F’ for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification. The AFC unveiled the group chart today at AFC House based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the qualification matches are set to take place in Uzbekistan, Laos, and Sri Lanka in June. The team that secures the top position in each group will earn a spot in the Women’s Asian Cup.





A total of 34 countries are participating in the qualification rounds, divided into eight groups. The top team from each group will advance to the Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in March 2026.

