CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has said that the Nepali people are not in favour of violence.

Chair Oli said so in a book release programme organised by Nepal Afro Asian People's Solidarity Organisation (AAPSO) at Oli's residence at Balkot on his 72nd birthday today.

Unveiling the book 'Nepal-Bangladesh Buddhist Relations' published by the Organisation, he opined that the Nepali people would not accept any-type of violence anymore.

The CPN (UML) Chair also mentioned that the government's decision of observing Falgun 1 as People's War Day was wrong.

Source: National News Agency Nepal