Police Request for Document Submission in Ongoing Investigation



Kathmandu: The District Police Office in Kathmandu: has called upon all relevant parties to submit various documents currently under investigation. Following the protests on September 8 and 9, numerous documents and investigation files were destroyed in several police offices across Kathmandu, prompting a request for details from victims and complainants.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Pawan Kumar Bhattarai, Information Officer at the District Police Office, Kathmandu, reported that during the protests in the Kathmandu Valley, several police units were set ablaze and vandalized, leading to the loss of critical documents under investigation. As a result, victims and applicants are urged to provide any documents and information they possess.

The police emphasized that having these documents on hand would aid in expediting the investigation process. The police have also reached out to local police stations and the District Police Office in Kathmandu to ensure the collection of these documents.