Prosperity Possible Only with Joint Efforts of All Nepalis, Says PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized that realizing the common aspirations of a prosperous Nepal requires more than just government efforts. “We can achieve success only with the joint efforts, hard work, and contribution of all Nepalis inside and outside the country,” he stated.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli shared this message of best wishes on the occasion of the New Year 2082. He expressed optimism that the new year will bring new energy, resolutions, and possibilities, fostering hope, enthusiasm, and positive thinking. The Prime Minister encouraged everyone to unite in the common resolve to make the country prosperous and its people happy.

Prime Minister Oli highlighted the ethnic, regional, cultural, and religious diversity of Nepal as common assets. He stressed the importance of developing unity among these differences, viewing them as strengths rather than opposing forces.

In his message, the Prime Minister also recognized the youth generation as the

nation’s potential. To harness their passion, energy, and creativity for nation-building, the government has adopted a policy to make the youth self-reliant and confident through entrepreneurship, technology, education, and self-employment.

“We should embrace the changes brought about by the country’s democratic system and resolve to move forward in a more positive direction. We should overcome the tendency to spread despair and instead move forward with faith in patriotism, unity, and progress,” Prime Minister Oli concluded.