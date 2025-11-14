Reinstatement of Parliament is the Constitutional Solution: Speaker Ghimire



Birtamod: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has termed the dissolution of parliament as unconstitutional, illegal, and anti-democratic, stating that its immediate restoration is necessary. Talking to journalists at his private residence in Birtamod, Jhapa, Speaker Ghimire expressed the view that the reinstatement of parliament is the only legitimate option to resolve the current political instability in the country.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Speaker Ghimire emphasized that the dissolution of parliament carried out beyond the scope of the constitution has pushed the country towards uncertainty. He asserted that the foremost need right now is the revival of parliament and that it is the legitimate way forward.





Speaker Ghimire expressed the expectation that the Supreme Court will expedite the hearing into the case regarding the reinstatement of parliament and make a positive decision based on legal, practical, and national necessities.

