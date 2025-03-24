SEE: Confirmation of Cheating in Exam by Forming WhatsApp Group, Invigilator Expelled



Sunsari: It has been found that mobile phone has been used in cheating in the ongoing Secondary Education Examination (SEE) here. An invigilator has been caught red-handed for helping the students cheat through WhatsApp in the mathematics subject exam at Saraswati Secondary School Examination Centre at Inaruwa-9 in Sunsari district.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chief District Officer of Sunsari, Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, stated that two invigilators involved in the cheating using ‘WhatsApp’ have been arrested from the examination centre. Seeing the team including the CDO who reached the examination centre in course of carrying out a monitoring, the invigilators (teachers) switched off the mobile phone. When their mobile phones were examined, it was found that they had been chatting through WhatsApp to help the students cheat in the exam from the mobile phone belonging to a primary teacher assigned as an invigilator at the examination centre.





CDO Mishra said the chat in the WhatsApp Group was about the name of the students, symbol number and the name of the boarding school and the number of students taking the exam from that particular school. He said the arrested teachers – Shrawan Kumar Chaudhary and Ramananda Mehta – have been expelled as invigilators. Similarly, three invigilators were detained from the Bhagwati Secondary School Examination Centre at Inaruwa-1 during the monitoring, said CDO Mishra.





According to Sunsari Superintendent of Police Suman Timsina, those arrested are Mukendra Yadav, Ramananda Yadav and Dinesh Prasad Yadav of Inaruwa-5. They have been held on the charge of carrying out activities inconsistent with the examination code of conduct. Further investigation is underway in this connection, SP Timsina said.





Meanwhile, the Sunsari administration has directed the bodies concerned to make the checking at the exam centres stringent after the issue of mobiles being allowed at the examination centre came to light. The previous day, the CDO had expelled two invigilators from Duhabi of Sunsari for taking Rs 10,000 each from the students.

