Shakib named in Bangladesh Test squad for Pakistan series

Ending all speculations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the Test squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan, keeping star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the team.

Uncertainty hovers around Shakib’s fate in the national team since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government following a student-led mass movement.

Shakib, one of the MPs of Awami League was in Canada to play the Global T20 League when the government was ousted.

Since then his future looked uncertain. But the BCB selection panel spoke with him over phone to take his consent for the Pakistan series. Shakib, who is in USA now with his family will join the side in Pakistan directly.

Shakib, a veteran of 67 Tests, is one of the pillars of Bangladesh cricket. Since Tamim Iqbal discontinued cricket, Shakib’s experience, specially in the Test team, is believed to be imperative.

‘The emphasis was on picking our best players for this version. This is a well balanced squad. The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haq

ue and Shakib Al Hasan have played 216 matches combined and there is no substitute for that kind of experience,’ Gazi Ashraf Hossain, Chairman National Selection Panel, said.

‘Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have been leading the spin department for a long time and have over 350 wickets between them. We also expect Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das and the other batsmen to step up because to be competitive against Pakistan, we will need a team effort.’

As it was expected, there was no surprise in the squad as the selection panel kept faith of the players, who have been in the consideration for Test cricket.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed who took break from the Test cricket and was not part of the squad in Bangladesh’s last Test series against Sri Lanka in March made a comeback but chief selector informed that he would play only second Test.

‘We have selected five pacers mindful of the fact that Taskin Ahmed will only play the second Test. He hasn’t bowled in a Test since June last year and we have decided t

o include him in the A Team for the second four-dayer against Pakistan A to get him into the rhythm for longer version matches,’ Ashraf said.

‘Also, a couple of the pacers may join the A Team for the one-day matches and therefore we needed backups. Our attack has variety with bowlers who can bowl fast and also swing the ball and I am really looking forward to seeing them perform against world class batsmen,’ he added.

Bangladesh has never won a Test against Pakistan despite playing 13 Tests. Their best success is to draw a Test at home in 2015. In their last Test in Pakistan, they tasted a defeat by an innings margin.

‘Pakistan are very tough opponents, especially in their home front and it will be a challenging tour for us. It is good that we will get additional time to prepare in Lahore. Also, some players who are in Pakistan already with the Bangladesh A side, will join the national team for the Test series. Their experience of the conditions should come in handy,’ he added.

The Bangladesh team will le

ave for Pakistan tomorrow (Monday) for the series which is part of ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test begins on August 21 in Rawalpindi while the second match starts on August 30 in Karachi. The squad will assemble in Lahore and will train at the Gaddafi Stadium from August 14-16 before travelling on August 17 for the first Test.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha