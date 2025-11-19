Two Arrested for Attempting to Influence Nepal Premier League



Kathmandu: Two individuals have been apprehended on allegations of attempting to manipulate the outcome of the second edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) by making financial offers.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the suspects have been identified as Dilpreet Singh, 28, from Haryana, India, and Rebika Singh Thakuri, 24, from Barbardiya Municipality-7, Bardiya, who is currently residing in Chandigarh, India. They were arrested by a team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office in Lazimpat. The arrests were made in connection with their efforts to contact players participating in the NPL cricket tournament via social media platforms, namely WhatsApp and Instagram, in an attempt to place bets.





The suspects were presented to the public today and have been handed over to the District Police Range in Kathmandu. Superintendent of Police Kaji Kumar Acharya from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office stated that further investigation and necessary actions are underway.

