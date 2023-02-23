General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that a university should be committed to produce the human resources required for the country by providing quality education at affordable price.

Addressing the sixth Assembly of Rajarshi Janak University organised at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar today, Prime Minister Dahal shared that the University should help fulfill the demand of human resources required for different sectors of the country by producing capable human capital as per the need of the country.

"It is good to increase the numbers of universities in the country. It will help to establish access of all in higher education. But with the increasing number of universities, it is challenging to keep the quality of education high," he mentioned.

Stressing that the University should prove itself outstanding in terms of quality, PM Dahal laid emphasis on the need of paying attention on higher education that is useful in life, employment-oriented and helps the society and country.

He suggested running educational and academic programmes to be different and unique from other universities by preserving uniqueness and identity of the University, urging the University to formulate its curriculum and educational programme accordingly.

Prime Minister Dahal lauded the University for running educational programme in Bachelor's and Master Degree in agriculture, arts, philosophy, forestry, law, medicine and tourism in short five-year period of its establishment.

He also assured of providing possible support to the University, saying it has been facing problems to run educational programme in lack of physical infrastructure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal