World Women’s Conference to Host Second Seminar in Kathmandu



Kathmandu: The second theoretical seminar of the World Women’s Conference is set to take place in Kathmandu from November 27 to 29. The 3rd Women’s World Conference, held in Tunis in September 2022, had decided that the next seminar would be organized in Kathmandu.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Durga Paudel, the Asian regional coordinator for the seminar, stated that women from more than 20 countries across four continents are expected to participate. The seminar will feature discussions on the impact of rising global imperialism on women, the necessity of women’s unity for a socialist revolution, and the importance of building consensus among women against imperialism.





Paudel mentioned that the seminar is being organized in collaboration with six different women’s organizations. At a press conference held today, participating women’s rights activists collectively highlighted that imperialism remains the root cause of women’s issues, exploitation, and oppression.

