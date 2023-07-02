General

A 100-bed Ayurveda Hospital is to be constructed at Amarpur, Shuklaphanta Municipality-11 of the district. The hospital is being constructed in line with the government's decision two years back of building an Ayurveda Hospital each in all seven provinces.

The Sudurpaschim Province Ayurveda Hospital will be constructed on a three bigha area, said Surya Upadhyay, Officiating Director at the Ayurveda Directorate."The Department of Ayurveda has allotted Rs 30 million for this purpose. The construction would be started once the land acquisition process is over," he said.

A 50-bed Ayurveda Hospital is currently being run in Dhangadhi. The Ayurveda Hospital to be constructed at Amarpur would be the first 100-bed Ayurveda hospital in the province.

Mayor of Shuklaphanta Municipality, Rana Bahadur Mahara said the land for building the Provincial Ayurveda Hospital has already been identified and process for acquisition of that land would be expedited.

The Department plans to operate the Ayurveda Hospital as an institute. It is said the hospital will have 100 employees including 30 doctors. Medicinal herbs would be grown, processed and research would be conducted within the hospital premises itself.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal