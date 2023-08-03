General

A Chattogram court sentenced life term imprisonment to two drug traders for trading drug in 2020.

The court of Chattogram 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Shariful Alam Bhuiyan awarded drug trader Md Refat, 20, and Shahida Begum, 42. Both are hailed from Chokoria upazila of Cox's Bazar district to life term imprisonment for trading drugs.

According to the prosecution story is in brief that acting on a tip-off, a team of Directorate of Narcotics Control (NCD), Doublemooring Circle detained the drug traders Rifat and Shahida Begum with 20 thousand contraband Yaba tablets from Rangadia CUFL No. 15 Ghat Road under Karnaphuli Police Station in the city on November 20, 2020.

On same day, NCD inspector Lokashish Chakma filed a case with Karnaphuli thana against the alleged drug trader.

Police submitted the charge sheet before the court on December 1 in 2021 while the court framed Charges against him on July Dec 1, 2022.

The court announced the verdict in presence of convicted Shahida Begum after examining a total of nine prosecution witnesses out of 14. The accused Refat is absconding since getting bail.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha