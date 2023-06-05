General

A court here today convicted and sentenced three people to eight-year jail each in a case lodged over theft of around 200 tolas of gold ornaments and Taka 4.5 lakh in cash from Dhakeshwari temple in 2011.

The three convicts are- Goribullah alias Aslam, Munir alias Monirul and Mohammad Monir. The court also fined them Taka 4,000 each, or to suffer four-month in jail in default. Three others, Shah Alam, Suruj Ahmed and Selim were acquitted by court.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the judgment in absence of the convicts as they are still at large.

The court sentenced them to four-year jail each under two separate sections, but as the two sentences of jail will run concurrently, they will have to suffer only four-years behind the bars, a court official said.

According to the case documents, the sensational burglary took place at the national temple on January 8, 2011. Around 200 tolas of gold ornaments, six tolas of silver ornaments and Taka 4.5 lakh in cash, were stolen at the time.

Then president of Mahanagar Sarbojaneen Puja Committee, Biresh Chandra Saha filed the case the next day with the capital's Chawkbazar Police Station.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha