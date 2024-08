Two deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank (BB)

Kazi Saidur Rahman and Khurshid Alam, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit

(BFIU) Head Masud Biswas and Contractual Policy Advisor Abu Farah Mohammad

Nasser resigned their posts today.

They sent their resignations to the BB Financial Institutions Division.

They resigned from their posts citing personal reasons.

