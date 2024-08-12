Traffic police on streets bring discipline in Rajshahi

Functions in 12 police stations in Rajshahi

metropolis have already started to make the law and order situation normal.

Since this (Monday) morning, traffic sergeants and police were seen

discharging duties in most of the road crossings in the city.

Large number of students and Ansar-VDP members were also seen extending

support to the police sergeants and police contributing a lot towards

restoring discipline in the roads and streets.

Shy relief has started getting back among the public in general as a result

of returning police back to their duties.

Matiur Rahman, a pedestrian at C and B crossing, said he was very much anxious

about social security in the absence of police for the last couple of days.

“Now, I’m freed from the anxiety amid police presence,” he added with a

smiling face.

Another pedestrian, Salsabil Meem called for bringing all the police members

under discipline side by side with discipline on roads. They should work for

the public in general because there is no alternative to

police for social

security. So, the police should be given scopes of working independently.

Afroza Begum, another pedestrian in the Kazijata area, said now the students

should return back to their institutions as police returned to their duties.

Students in general worked relentlessly for restoring discipline on roads in

absence of police, meaning that the country will go ahead with integrated

efforts.

Hemayetul Islam, additional commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police,

said they are working on roads side by side with police stations.

Police force will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the general public

through discharging their duties wholeheartedly.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha