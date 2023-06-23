General

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir

Bahadur Ushwe Sing today distributed 55 tonnes of Vulnerable Group Feeding

(VGF) rice on behalf of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina as Eid gift at Bandarban

Sadar upazila to 5,441 underprivileged families.

He distributed 10 kgs of rice to each of the 820 underprivileged families at

Kuhalang Union Parishad and 4,621 families of ward no 9 under Bandarban Sadar

municipality, said a press release.

The minister instructed the representatives of the government to provide all

kinds of facilities for the landless and homeless, to provide homes, hunger-

free, poverty-free, happy and prosperous Bangladesh.

He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government belongs to the people

of the country and she would not leave any people of the country be homeless.

At that time, among others, the Chairman of Bandarban Sadar Union Parishad

Mongpu Marma Hossain was present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha