General

: A total of 60,988 houses in the Lalitpur Metropolitan City have entered into the Metric Addressing System (MAS) so far, said the LMC.

The houses in 29 wards of the LMC were brought under the MAS system since it was piloted in 2020, according to Uttam Karki, GIS Officer at the LMC.

The Project that aims to provide a logical and understandable system to identify the geographical locations using a system of maps and signs assigning numbers of names of streets and houses/buildings.

The local government in 2074 BS had decided to distribute house number as per the MAS.

There are 91,399 structures -single unit houses, business complexes, offices, Temples, Stupas and temporary structures- which are entered into the MAS, also known as block number-based roads network.

The house number has been allotted to the permanent structures only while temporary structures are only in record, according to Karki.

Among the 29 wards, ward no 14 has the highest number of houses at 3,893 while ward no 1 has the lowest t 1,135.

Similarly, 1,285 main roads within the LMC have been registered in the MAS. There are altogether 9,920 roads and road sections, in Lalitpur metropolis.

The MAS is expected to aid in effective public delivery and thereby supporting good-governance practices.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal