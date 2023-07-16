General

A total of seven meritorious teachers, one researcher and 226 students belonging to different departments under the Engineering Faculty in Rajshahi University (RU) were given dean's award as recognition of their significant achievement in their respective academic fields.

RU authority arranged an award-giving ceremony at the faculty gallery today largely attended by teachers, students and others concerned.

RU Pro vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir and Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik addressed the ceremony as guests of honour with Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Abu Zafar Towhidul Islam in the chair.

Apart from this, award-winning teachers Sheikh Khaled Mustaque and Ibrahim Hossain Mondal and students Sheikh Hasib Cheragi and Abdullah Al Siam also spoke on the occasion.

Congratulating the award-winners for their achievements, Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam hoped that they will contribute a lot towards progress and welfare of the country and the nation as well in the days to come.

He also stressed the need for more research on arts, commerce and social sciences in addition to the science, engineering, earth science and biology for overall success of the nation.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha