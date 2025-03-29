Action Against Anyone Instigating Violence – Minister Gurung



Pokhara: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung asserted that anyone instigating violence in the name of the movement would be brought to action. Inaugurating the 12th annual general meeting of the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association in Pokhara today, Minister Gurung said the government would not forbear anarchic and undisciplined activities and take action against those involving in anti-system activities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung emphasized that there was no alternative to the present system, adding that activities against the system could not be exempted under any circumstances. The cabinet has already made a decision to impose action against those involved in such activities, the minister shared.





Minister Gurung questioned, “How can a person who cannot save his family and institution protect the country and 30 million Nepalis again?” He urged, “Let’s not indulge in any activity against the Constitution.”





As the government spokesperson, Gurung highlighted the government’s focus on formulating necessary laws for system reforms. Preparations are underway to amend 12 existing acts to enhance the effectiveness of the government’s work.





The minister assured the gold and silver dealers of creating a policy arrangement needed for making their business well-managed. Federation Chair Arjun Rasaili pledged to continue their engagement to make their business further effective.

