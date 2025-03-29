No Change in Governance, Affirms NC President Deuba



Lumbini: Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has asserted that the present republic system would continue in the country.





According to National News Agency Nepal, at the eighth convention of the Nepali Writers’ Association organized in Lumbini today, President Deuba argued that the incumbent system would not change because the Nepali people are in favour of the federal democratic republic. He condemned the activities carried out in the name of the former king. The NC President clarified that the democratic republic would not be changed to suit anyone’s wishes, as it was established through struggles and sacrifices in the country.





He stressed that every Nepali should be united in favour of the republic system.

