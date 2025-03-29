Contact Us
Three People Drown Including One Minor in Taplejung


Arghakhanchi: Two youths drowned while swimming in Jhimruk and Chhirling rivers in Bhumikasthan Municipality in Arghakhanchi district on Saturday. Acting Chief of District Police Office, Arghakhanchi, Bishnuprasad Paudel reported that 19-year-old Dilip Nepali and Ashok Nepali of Dhanchaur Puyapata in Bhumikasthan Municipality-10 drowned in the rivers.



According to National News Agency Nepal, a separate incident occurred involving a six-year-old girl, Irtunga Mabo, who drowned in a water tank near her house in Sirijunga Rural Municipality-5 in the district of Taplejung.

