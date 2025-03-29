Home Minister Assures Action Against Perpetrators



Kathmandu: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak today inspected different areas including Tinkune and Koteshwor where supporters of the former king vandalized and torched various physical structures.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a team comprising Home Minister Lekhak, Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, high-ranking officials of the Home Ministry, and police officers carried out the inspection of the torched private house at Tinkune, Kantipur Television, Annapurna Post Daily, Judibuti-based Herbs Production and Processing Company Limited, party office of CPN (Unified Socialist) and CPN (Maoist Centre), and Koteshwor-based sales store.





In the course of the monitoring, Home Minister Lekhak stated that the attack on media houses was condemnable and those involved in such activities would be brought to justice. He condemned the attempt to destroy media and committed to taking action against the perpetrators.





He mentioned, “In a democratic republic, there will be mutual competition. There are government sides and opposition sides as per the people’s mandate. But it should be countered being united when anyone orchestrates anarchic activities against the system.”

